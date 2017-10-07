Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Vic Mensa Releases 'Rolling Like a Stoner' Video (Week in Review)

.
Vic Mensa

Vic Mensa Releases 'Rolling Like a Stoner' Video was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Vic Mensa's got a problem and nobody knows. Mensa's new music video, "Rolling Like a Stoner," captures the rapper in a confessional mood, revealing the wild and surreal side of the rock star life.

"The 'Rolling Like A Stoner' video is about reckless abandon & escapism," Mensa explained in a press statement. "The whole thing was filmed on a stage, as a comment on life as an entertainer. I was watching films like Bye Bye Life and Birdman, and 1920s westerns."

In the clip, Mensa is seen riding a motorcycle, flying through the sky and at one point, seeing himself with big devil horns protruding from his head in the mirror. He even contemplates jumping off a bridge. Watch the video - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Vic Mensa Music
