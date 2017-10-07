Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager (Week in Review)

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Justin Bieber has come a long way since the dark days of 2014, when the singer was arrested for driving under the influence and seemed to create mischief wherever he went. Manager Scooter Braun was by his side through it all and recently opened up about how serious Bieber's meltdown really was.

"It was worse than people realized," Braun told the Wall Street Journal. "I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place….I have inconveniences, and other people have problems. Mine feel important, but they're not. They're not life or death. Justin's stuff got to a point where it was a problem."

Braun says their relationship "really struggled." Nevertheless, the manager (whose clients include Ariana Grande and Carly Rae Jepsen) said his job was to be Bieber's "rock" on his journey. According to Braun, naysayers in the music business thought Bieber's moment in the spotlight was over for good.

"Some of the biggest people in the industry, people invested in Justin's career, told me, 'It's over. Focus on something else. That kid is done,'" he said. "I made a promise to him when he was 13 that I would never give up on him. I plan on keeping that promise." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

