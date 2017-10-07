Luke Combs Gives First-Person Account of Las Vegas Shooting (Week in Review)

Combs explained that he was onstage watching Jason Aldean with his manager when they heard the barrage of gunfire, at first thinking it was part of the onstage pyrotechnics.

"We were actually onstage when it happened," he revealed. "The first burst happened, and still at that point I was under the impression that something was going wrong with the pyrotechnics. It wasn't for a few minutes after that when pandemonium set in after the bursts kept happening. I've been up all night watching the news and they said it was maybe four or five clips. But it had to be upwards of ten to twelve, at least, from what I heard personally. I'm so thankful to be here, and my thoughts are out with everybody else.

"We didn't know it was coming from the hotel, and I had to made a beeline back towards the main stage to get out," he related to hosts Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer. "My bus was parked across the street, so we ran across the street and got on the bus. Luckily, we were able to locate the rest of our band and crew in ten minutes or so."

The singer went on to explain that he didn't personally didn't see any injured people, but that members of his band and crew did. Read more - here.