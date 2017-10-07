|
Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour (Week in Review)
.
Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Marilyn Manson has postponed nine shows after being injured in a freak stage accident Saturday night (Sept. 30) in New York City. In the middle of a show at the Hammerstein Ballroom, a set piece (two larger-than-life revolvers) collapsed on Manson, who was rushed to the hospital. The band was in the middle of their hit cover of Eurythmics "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" and Manson appeared to be shaking the metal bars on the stage prop when it fell on top of him. Manson's management has not confirmed the extent of his injuries but stated that the singer will be recovering at home in Los Angeles, according to Variety. Manson was taken from the venue on a stretcher but is expected to resume his tour on October 15 in Grand Prairie, Texas. Manson's reps said the most significant injury affected his leg, but that the hard rocker would be "fine." Rescheduled dates for Manson's postponed shows have not been announced. See footage of the alarming New York stage mishap - here.
