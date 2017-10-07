Morrissey Performs New Songs During BBC Performance (Week in Review)

Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Morrissey Performs New Songs During BBC Performance

.
Morrissey

Morrissey Performs New Songs During BBC Performance was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Morrissey performed selections from his new album Low In High School on BBC 6 Music. The singer debuted 'When You Open Up Your Legs," 'I Wish You Lonely," 'Home Is a Question Mark" and 'Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up on the Stage."

He also played some tracks from throughout his solo career as well as the album's single 'Spent the Day In Bed," and a cover of the Pretenders' 'Back on the Chain Gang."

Getting political, Morrissey said, 'Free the bull from Spain. Free everybody from Spain," while introducing 'The Bullfighter Dies." See the tracklisting and Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

