Nashville Plans Vigil in Wake of Vegas Shooting (Week in Review)

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic event in Las Vegas, especially the victims, their families and friends, and the fans, artists and crews from our Country community in Vegas. This festival brought together people from all backgrounds united in enjoying life through music," reads the statement.

"Safety at all of our events is and will remain our top priority. We are constantly adjusting our event security measures year-round, partnering and consulting with experts at the federal, state and local levels through our full-time security team and the Metro Police Department. We will continue our efforts to provide the most comprehensive security possible." Read more - here.