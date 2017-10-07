Pavement May Reunite For 30th Anniversary (Week in Review)

After disbanding in 1999, Pavement came back together in 2010 to tour before wrapping things up once more. Another reunion was floated by the band's members in 2015, but frontman Stephen Malkmus declined.

Now, there's talk once more of another Pavement reunion, with guitarist Scott Kannberg mentioning the possibility in a recent interview. Speaking to the Italian podcast Radio Cittá Del Capo, Kannberg says there's been some talk of getting the band back together, saying, "We haven't really discussed it, but there has been some talk about our 30th anniversary in 2019, maybe doing some stuff, so stay tuned!" Read more - here.