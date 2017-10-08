Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue (Week in Review)

.
Bob Seger

Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Bob Seger has postponed the remaining 19 dates on his Runaway Train tour "upon receiving his doctor's orders to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae."

"I'm so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll," says Seger. "It's a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon."

The news comes after the Detroit rocker postponed a September 30 concert in Columbus, OH following a performance in Pittsburgh, PA on September 28. Rescheduled dates will be announced when available; tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates.

Seger launched the 2017 North American shows in Toledo, OH on August 24. See the postponed dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

