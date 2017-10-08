Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Cardi B Believes She Can Copy Any Rapper's Flow (Week in Review)

.
Cardi B

Cardi B Believes She Can Copy Any Rapper's Flow was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Cardi B made history with her chart-topping hit "Bodak Yellow," but critics have accused the MC of ripping off other rappers' flows--especially Kodak Black. During an appearance at South Carolina's Fall Ball, Cardi addressed the accusations head-on. According to NME, the rapper said she has a right to "body" anyone's style she wants to.

Addressing an audience in South Carolina Cardi said: "And for anybody that telling me, 'Oh b—- you copied Kodak flow, you copied this and that flow,' So what b—-? So what?"

"I'ma sound like all your favorite rappers," she continued. "I'ma take all they flows and I'ma body it b—-. One day I'ma sound like Kodak [Black], the next day I'ma sound like Meek Mill, the next day I'ma sound like Migos. I don't give a f—." Read more - here.

