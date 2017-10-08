The original trek kicked off this summer and the new leg launched last Thursday in Winchester, VA and will be concluding on October 14th at The Cure Lounge in Louisville, KY

Chuck had this to say, "I'm so excited, and I hope everyone else is excited too. We've had so much fun traversing the country this summer; the additions of a second guitar and bass have enabled me to bring the music up to the level that I have been hearing in my head, and expand the possibilities tenfold. We've made a lot of great, warm, and loving new friends--truly beautiful people--whom I can't wait to see again. We also can't wait to be reunited with an equal amount of older friends, you all know who you are, see you all real soon! We also can't wait to get back out tomorrow, but it always seems to go by so fast!!!!" Read more including the dates - here.