Fifth Freedom Release 'Midnight Rain' Video

They had this to say about the track, "Midnight Rain, is a bluesy ballad shouted from the very depths of singer, Alan Jones' soul. It's a song about moving on from a love lost by knife-twisting betrayal. Midnight Rain showcases the band's earnest songwriting as well as their technical chops. - Fifth Freedom

The band also had this to say about the album, "Heartbreak & Hellfire delivers a full breadth of songs that range from heavy rock anthems like the albums opener 'Battle Cry' to earnest bluesy ballads like 'Midnight Rain' that shout from the depths of front man Alan Jones' soul.

"The album captures lightning in a bottle of how it feels to be heartbroken while at the same time angry and determined to overcome." Watch the video - here.