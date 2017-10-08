Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Garth Brooks Dedicates Emotional Performance to Las Vegas Victims (Week in Review)

.
Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks Dedicates Emotional Performance to Las Vegas Victims was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) As the world grapples with the aftermath of the horrific shooting incident at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, Garth Brooks is the latest artist to share a heartfelt tribute to the victims.

Brooks took to Facebook Live to share his feelings about the incident, getting emotional as he thanked the first responders and courageous concertgoers who risked their own safety to protect others.

"When things go bad, doctors go to work. When thing go bad, policemen go to work. When things go bad, music and musicians go to work," Brooks said in the video regarding how other artists should respond to any fears of taking the stage in light of the shooting.

"Those people in those seats, they come to get away from it all, to be happy, to be joyous, to sing, and to love one another. That's what it's all about. So, you got a gig tonight? The music starts tonight. Start it again, start spreading the love. Start creating the greatest power music holds, and that's the power to heal."

Brooks followed his statements with an equally emotional rendition of 2005 single, "The Change." Watch the full video - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

