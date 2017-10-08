Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Keith Urban, Vince Gill Lead Nashville Vigil After Vegas Tragedy (Week in Review)

.
Keith Urban

Keith Urban, Vince Gill Lead Nashville Vigil After Vegas Tragedy was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Keith Urban, Vince Gill and Nashville's Charles Esten were on hand in Nashville Monday night (October 2) to take part in a vigil in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting at Route 91 Harvest festival that left 59 dead and over 500 wounded.

At the start of the vigil, Esten likened the country community to that of a family. "Country music, they call it an industry," he said. "They call it a community sometimes and it is. But what it really turns out to be is a family. We're all a part of that family and Nashville is that family's home." He added, "Music can bring healing and that is why we're here tonight. For the first smallest steps at bringing some light to this darkness."

Urban, Gill, Amy Grant and Alison Krauss also took the stage at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater for an evening of music and prayer. "I'm honored to be here as a voice for the innocent. May we never lose our voice for innocent people," Billboard reports Gill said before playing "Go Rest High on That Mountain."

He'd later welcome Grant to the stage who led the audience in a moment of silence and prayer. Urban took the stage to perform a poignant cover of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," and shared his difficulty in making sense of the shooting.

"I started this morning by finding out about it and being shell-shocked all morning, getting my kids ready for school," he confessed. "My 9-year-old, as I was driving her to school this morning, said to me, 'Dad, you seem quiet.' I said, 'Yeah, a lot of people [were] killed last night.' She said, 'Did you know any of them?' and I said, 'Not that I know of.' Then she said, 'Then why are you so sad?' I said, 'First of all, these were innocent people horrifically taken, and secondly, they're like family.' It's the one thing about country music that's always been the center of it — it is community. So I did know those people, in that way." Watch the Nashville vigil for Las Vegas - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Keith Urban Music, DVDs, Books and more

Keith Urban T-shirts and Posters

More Keith Urban News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Keith Urban, Vince Gill Lead Nashville Vigil After Vegas Tragedy

Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban Headlining Stagecoach 2018

Keith Urban Pens Heartfelt Glen Campbell Tribute

Keith Urban And Lauren Alaina Duet 'We Were Us'

Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard Cover 'Keep Your Hands to Yourself'

Keith Urban Back In The Studio Working On New Music

Joe Walsh Recruits Keith Urban And More For VetsAid Concert

Keith Urban TV Special Preview Released

Keith Urban TV Special Preview Released

Keith Urban Shares Anniversary Message to Nicole Kidman


More Stories for Keith Urban

Keith Urban Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue- Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online- Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Fan Lyric Video- more

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed- Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington- Black Sabbath Set Release For The End- more

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album- Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album- Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week- more

Page Too:
Jason Aldean Releases Statement About Las Vegas Shooting- Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance- Keith Urban, Vince Gill Lead Nashville Vigil- more

Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims- Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video- Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Details- more

Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas- Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act- Sam Smith Teases 'Everyone Prays in the End'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed

Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington

Black Sabbath Set Release For The End Concert Film

Bruce Springsteen Dedicates His Broadway Debut To Tom Petty

Incubus Postpone Residency After Route 91 Shooting Tragedy

Singled Out: Hope Dunbar's Jeneane

Rob Halford Reacts To Judas Priest's Rock Hall Nomination

Deep Purple Release Animated Video For 'The Surprising'

The Killers Singer Says Vegas' Response to Tragedy Defies Stereotypes

Carlos Santana Donates $100K To Earthquake Relief For Kids In Mexico

Weezer Stream New Song 'Weekend Woman'

Fall Out Boy Release Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album

Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album

Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims

Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video

Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Concert Film Details

Pink Announces North American tour and Releases New Track

Cole Swindell Shares 'You Should Be Here' Cover By Vegas Victim

Lady Antebellum Share Pre-Show Prayer Video

Justin Timberlake Goes Retro In 'Wonder Wheel' Trailer

Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims

Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Tweet For Gwen Stefani's Birthday

Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Taylor Swift Lyrics Used To Stop Distracted Drivers

Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show to Victims' Families

Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas

Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act

Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'

Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.