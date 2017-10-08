Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance

In an interview with Fallon following her performance, she explained why she decided to begin her week-long residency on the show with that particular track.

"There is no love without freedom. I think about that when these tragic events happen," she said. "What is music if we can't go see our favorite artist perform because we're scared of violence, or we're scared of losing someone that we love to go to a concert or go see a film? I think right now we're supposed to be 'Land of the Free' but we can't have freedom if we're constantly living in fear. Never bow down to bullies and stand up for what's right. Constantly share hope instead of encouraging any more fear."

The singer closed the show with her poignant song "The Climb." The afternoon before the performance, Cyrus tweeted that her Tonight Show appearance would strive to help heal a wounded nation and encourage peace. Read more - here.