Rock Hall Of Famer Ricky Byrd Announces New Album 'Clean Getaway'

The album will be available beginning on October 20th via CD Baby, iTunes, Amazon, and all other online stores, with a portion of the sales going to the Clean Getaway non-profit 501(c)(3).

Ricky Byrd has devoted himself to spreading the message of hope and possibilities through Rock and Roll. The mission of the Clean Getaway non-profit is to bring awareness, education, prevention and addiction resources to those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction through the healing power of music. It does this through Concert Events, Music Outreach Sessions and Early Education and Prevention programs.

For the past five years, Byrd has led recovery music groups in various treatment and detox facilities across the country. At the end of each session, the patients would ask where they could get the songs he played. That inspired him to raise the money via an online music campaign to record Clean Getaway, which will also be given away to patients. Read more - here.

Kayos submitted this story.

