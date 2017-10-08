Rodney Carrington Special Released On Netflix

Recorded before a live audience at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Here Comes The Truth offers his devoted fan following a no-holds-barred look at life and love - in a unique way that only Carrington can deliver. With track titles such as "I'm Fat," "Viagra," and "The Marriage Advice Song," both the special and the recording are sure to put smiles on plenty of faces throughout the world.

While Carrington is no stranger to recorded success - with nine successful albums to his credit, it's on stage where the performer truly shines, ranking as one of the top-grossing comedians in America, according to Pollstar. Carrington - who has over one million followers via social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter - will be on tour heavily to promote the new release, with one of the highlights of his itinerary being a ten-night stint at the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino December 7 - 16 during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Long a fan favorite during the event, Carrington has brought his entertaining style to attendees for well over a decade. Read more - here.

Webster submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.