Snoop Dogg Suggests Controversial Quarterback For Raiders (Week in Review)

.
Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Suggests Controversial Quarterback For Raiders was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) It's no secret that Snoop Dogg is a big football fan. While the rapper is famous for supporting the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's turned his focus on the Oakland Raiders, who saw their franchise quarterback Derek Carr go down over the weekend (Oct. 1) with a fractured back.

As the Raiders struggled in their loss to the Denver Broncos with backup QB EJ Manuel, Snoop took to Twitter to suggest that controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be the one to step in during Carr's absence.

"If Al Davis was alive this what would b next," Snoop Dogg captioned a post featuring a photo of Kaepernick in a Raiders jersey. Al Davis was the legendary owner of the Raiders notorious for making bold, progressive moves both on and off the field. He was the first NFL owner to hire an African-American coach, Art Shell, and a female chief executive, Amy Trask. See Snoop's tweet - here.

