Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to LAPD For Officer Shot at Vegas Festival

LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder shared a photo of one of the beautiful bouquets of daisies and roses on Instagram on Monday (Oct. 2). "Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night," Binder writes on Instagram. "This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone's face. Much respect."

A statement from the LAPD revealed that several off-duty officers traveled to Las Vegas for the festival. One female officer was shot but is expected to make a full recovery. "There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families," Swift tweeted. Read more - here.