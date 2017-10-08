The Dead Boys Extend Tour Plans Into 2018

The newly announced trek is scheduled to kick off on January 31st in Leeds at the Brudenell Social Club and will be wrapping up on February 8th in London at the 02 Academy Islington.

In the meantime, the band will be playing a number of U.S. and Canadian dates with them returning to the road on October 21st in Omaha, NE at the Lookout Lounge and wrapping up on November 16th in Seattle at The Highline. They will also be playing two shows at the Bowery Electric in New York City on January 28th and 29th. See the dates - here.