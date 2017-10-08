Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Puppet Master' Video

The clip features live performance footage of the song which comes from their recently released album "Dear Desolation", which was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney. Watch the video here.

The group's UK tour in support of the effort also features After The Burial, Oceano, Justice For The Damned and launched last night in Cardiff at Uni and includes stops in Leeds, Glasgos, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Nottingham. See the dates - here.