Andrew W.K. Reveals Taco Guitar For National Taco Day

The glorious six-string creation was made for the rocker in collaboration with ESP Guitars at in an ongoing quest to make "the partiest things in the world."

"I started pondering, what's another food that's as party as pizza? When it comes to edible celebration, tacos are partier than almost anything else," W.K. explained in a press statement. "Pizza and tacos are among the partiest foods on the planet, and I realized that since I had paid musical tribute to pizza, I now had to pay musical tribute to tacos. I was destined to make a taco shaped guitar – it was inevitable. This is proof that if you have the vision, no matter how outlandish or unruly, the team at ESP Guitars can turn that vision into reality."

Hand-painted by Andrew himself, the guitar features a ground beef taco on the front side (topped with shredded cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, and jumbo diced tomatoes), and a dazzling turquoise eye emblazoned on the back. Read more - here.