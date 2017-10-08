Avenged Sevenfold To Headline Loudwire Music Awards (Week in Review)



Avenged Sevenfold To Headline Loudwire Music Awards was a Top 10 story on Thursday: Avenged Sevenfold have announced that they will be headlining the Loudwire Music Awards which will be taking place on Tuesday, October 24 at The Novo in Los Angeles.



Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows had this to say about that special set, "We are excited to celebrate a night of heavy metal with all of our friends. We hope to see everyone there." In This Moment have also been added a performer at the event. Maria Brink had this to say, "We are very excited to be a part of the Loudwire Music Awards this year. We have a big surprise in store for everyone watching! Get ready for the Black Wedding!" Read more - here.