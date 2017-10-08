Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Big Sean Reflects On Las Vegas Shooting: 'Keep Your Faith Strong' (Week in Review)

.
Big Sean

Big Sean Reflects On Las Vegas Shooting: 'Keep Your Faith Strong' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Big Sean has responded to the tragic shooting in Las Vegas at the Route 91 festival with a somber and heartfelt video encouraging fans to not lose faith.

The Detroit rapper posted a pair of messages on Instagram reflecting on the horrific incident, sharing that he has family members in the Vegas area. Having recently played a music fest in Vegas with another show there later this week, the incident hits him close to home.

"I don't know what I would've done if something happened along the lines what happened the night before last," he said in the clip. "My heart goes out to the families to the people who are in pain.

"I feel like the whole world is in pain right now. I just want to remind people in times like these not to give up on themselves, not to give up on humanity. The only way we're going to get through this is rising above and doing it out of love."

In the second video, Sean continues to share his message of support: "My heart goes to anyone who needs it. Prayers are for anyone who needs it. Don't give up. Keep your faith strong, keep your God strong. And like I said let's take responsibility for not just ourselves but for others too. You know what I'm saying? Love." Watch the videos - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

