Florida Georgia Line Donate $10,000 to Vegas Shooting Victims (Week in Review)

.
Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line Donate $10,000 to Vegas Shooting Victims was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Country music stars continue to support victims from the tragic shooting at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas, with duo Florida Georgia Line donating $10,000 to those affected by the tragedy.

"The families and victims affected by the horrific Route 91 Harvest tragedy need our help," the band posted on Instagram. "The Clark County, NV commission has established a GoFundMe account to provide financial relief to the victims and we are grateful to be able to make a donation. Calling on the rest of you to donate what you can, any amount, it doesn't matter. Every little bit helps. Let's give the hurt families one less thing to worry about in this time of distress."

The band went to summon fellow artists to also make donations, calling some out by name."We challenge Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo (and) Backstreet Boys to make a donation as well," they wrote. "Times like this call for us to come together and do what we can to make a difference. Click the link in our bio and donate what you can. Let's ease the financial burden on the families and victims of this senseless tragedy. Much love y'all." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

