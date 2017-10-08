Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album

The band was originally founded by Sex Pistols' drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones in 1979 but they split in the early 80s. Cook has resurrected the band with Paul Myers and Tom Spencer with Jones not being able to take part because he lives in the U.S.

Their new studio album will be entitled "What In The World" and is scheduled to hit stores on October 27th. The band recruited an impressive roster of guest musicians including Steve Jones who plays on three tracks, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Def Leppard's Phil Collen, The Clash's Mick Jones, Billy Duffy of The Cult, Marco Pirroni from Adam & The Ants, and 3 Colours Red's Chris McCormack. Read more - here.