|
Kesha Details Eating Disorder in Candid Interview (Week in Review)
.
Kesha Details Eating Disorder in Candid Interview was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Kesha's journey to release Rainbow in 2017 was dominated by headlines about her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of assault and abuse. When the album debuted this summer, the singer's new sound was empowered and more authentic than ever. This month, Kesha covers Rolling Stone and gave a revealing interview about the struggles she's overcome to reach a healthy place. "I have nothing to hide," she said. "The beautiful, the good, the bad, the ugly, all of it." Specifically, Kesha delved into the faulty thinking around her eating disorder. "I really just thought I wasn't supposed to eat food," she said. "And then if I ever did, I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I'd think, 'Oh, my God, I can't believe I actually did that horrible thing. I'm so ashamed of myself because I don't deserve to eat food." As Kesha lost weight, she earned positive feedback from people in the industry who expected her to be a certain size. "I was slowly, slowly starving myself," she said. "And the worse I got and the sicker I got, the better a lot of people around me were saying that I looked. They would just be like, 'Oh, my gosh, keep doing whatever you're doing! You look so beautiful, so stunning.'" Read more - here.
"I have nothing to hide," she said. "The beautiful, the good, the bad, the ugly, all of it." Specifically, Kesha delved into the faulty thinking around her eating disorder.
"I really just thought I wasn't supposed to eat food," she said. "And then if I ever did, I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I'd think, 'Oh, my God, I can't believe I actually did that horrible thing. I'm so ashamed of myself because I don't deserve to eat food."
As Kesha lost weight, she earned positive feedback from people in the industry who expected her to be a certain size. "I was slowly, slowly starving myself," she said. "And the worse I got and the sicker I got, the better a lot of people around me were saying that I looked. They would just be like, 'Oh, my gosh, keep doing whatever you're doing! You look so beautiful, so stunning.'" Read more - here.
• Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington
• Black Sabbath Set Release For The End Concert Film
• Bruce Springsteen Dedicates His Broadway Debut To Tom Petty
• Incubus Postpone Residency After Route 91 Shooting Tragedy
• Singled Out: Hope Dunbar's Jeneane
• Rob Halford Reacts To Judas Priest's Rock Hall Nomination
• Deep Purple Release Animated Video For 'The Surprising'
• The Killers Singer Says Vegas' Response to Tragedy Defies Stereotypes
• Carlos Santana Donates $100K To Earthquake Relief For Kids In Mexico
• Weezer Stream New Song 'Weekend Woman'
• Fall Out Boy Release Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial
• Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album
• Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album
• Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week
• Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video
• Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video
• Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Concert Film Details
• Pink Announces North American tour and Releases New Track
• Cole Swindell Shares 'You Should Be Here' Cover By Vegas Victim
• Lady Antebellum Share Pre-Show Prayer Video
• Justin Timberlake Goes Retro In 'Wonder Wheel' Trailer
• Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims
• Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Tweet For Gwen Stefani's Birthday
• Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims
• Taylor Swift Lyrics Used To Stop Distracted Drivers
• Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show to Victims' Families
• Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas
• Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act
• Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'
• Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.