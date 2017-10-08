|
Pearl Jam Release 'Lightning Bolt' Video From Concert Film (Week in Review)
Pearl Jam Release 'Lightning Bolt' Video From Concert Film was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming a video preview of their 2013 tune, "Lightning Bolt", as a preview to the November 17 release of their concert film, "Let's Play Two." The song was the title track to the Seattle band's tenth album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. "Lightning Bolt" is also featured on the newly-released companion soundtrack album to the project, which captures performances from the final two shows of the group's 2016 North American tour. "In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location," explains director Danny Clinch. "When it happens that the main characters of your film are Pearl Jam, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it's going to be epic. "Our instincts were correct to follow the story and it took us to a historic Game 7 of the World Series ending a hundred-and-eight-year drought for the Cubs. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you're ready for it." Available now on vinyl, CD and digital formats, the project's soundtrack album delivers 17-songs from the Wrigley Field concerts, including the 2016 tour debut of the "Lost Dogs" rarity, "Black Red Yellow", a cover of The Beatles' "I've Got A Feeling", and Vedder's ode to the Chicago Cubs, "All The Way." Watch the video - here.
