Queens of the Stone Age Unplug For 'Villains of Circumstance'

The original track featured strings, but the live version dials up the unplugged aesthetic. Frontman Josh Homme delivered a powerful, moody vocal performance backed by classical musicians.

Though the track appears on Queens of the Stone new album, the band first debuted it live in 2014. In an August interview with News Corp Australia, Homme called the track a love song.

'Is Villains Of Circumstance a love song? Of course," he said. "I won't be here forever and when I'm gone, I want to have left things for my little people that will last a long time. They will get that later." Watch their live performance from BBC2 - here.