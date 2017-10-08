Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Doors Release Strange Days Video Ahead Of 50th Anniversary Reissue (Week in Review)

.
The Doors

The Doors Release Strange Days Video Ahead Of 50th Anniversary Reissue was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The Doors are streaming their original 1967 video for the title track to "Strange Days" ahead of the release of a 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of the album on November 17.

The band's sophomore set was recorded during tour breaks between May and August of 1967 at Sunset Sound Recorders in Hollywood, the same studio as their self-titled debut, which was issued earlier that year.

Available as a 2CD, 1 LP or digital download, the 50th anniversary edition of "Strange Days" was produced by the album's original engineer Bruce Botnick.

The package includes the original stereo mix of the album on CD for the first time in a decade, with sound that's been remastered for the first time in 30 years. The second disc features the album's original mono mix, which has been remastered for this set and is making its CD debut.

The reissue is rounded out with liner notes by music journalist David Fricke, as well as a selection of rare and previously unseen photographs from the era. The "Strange Days" package follows a similar 50th anniversary reissue of The Doors' self-titled debut earlier this year. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

The Doors Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Doors T-shirts and Posters

More The Doors News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Doors Release Strange Days Video Ahead Of 50th Anniversary Reissue

The Doors Expand 'Strange Days' For 50th Anniversary

The Doors Complete Singles Collection Coming This Fall

The Doors' Robby Krieger Announces U.S. Solo Tour

Fleetwood Mac, Bowie, The Doors, Ramones Vinyl For RSD

The Doors Stream 1967 Live Recording From Deluxe Reissue

Video From The Doors Special 50th Anniversary Event Goes Online

The Doors Expand Debut Album For 50th Anniversary

The Doors Stars To Reunite For Special Event

The Doors Reunite For Ray Manzarek Tribute Event 2016 In Review


More Stories for The Doors

The Doors Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue- Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online- Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Fan Lyric Video- more

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed- Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington- Black Sabbath Set Release For The End- more

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album- Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album- Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week- more

Page Too:
Jason Aldean Releases Statement About Las Vegas Shooting- Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance- Keith Urban, Vince Gill Lead Nashville Vigil- more

Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims- Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video- Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Details- more

Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas- Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act- Sam Smith Teases 'Everyone Prays in the End'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed

Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington

Black Sabbath Set Release For The End Concert Film

Bruce Springsteen Dedicates His Broadway Debut To Tom Petty

Incubus Postpone Residency After Route 91 Shooting Tragedy

Singled Out: Hope Dunbar's Jeneane

Rob Halford Reacts To Judas Priest's Rock Hall Nomination

Deep Purple Release Animated Video For 'The Surprising'

The Killers Singer Says Vegas' Response to Tragedy Defies Stereotypes

Carlos Santana Donates $100K To Earthquake Relief For Kids In Mexico

Weezer Stream New Song 'Weekend Woman'

Fall Out Boy Release Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album

Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album

Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims

Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video

Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Concert Film Details

Pink Announces North American tour and Releases New Track

Cole Swindell Shares 'You Should Be Here' Cover By Vegas Victim

Lady Antebellum Share Pre-Show Prayer Video

Justin Timberlake Goes Retro In 'Wonder Wheel' Trailer

Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims

Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Tweet For Gwen Stefani's Birthday

Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Taylor Swift Lyrics Used To Stop Distracted Drivers

Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show to Victims' Families

Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas

Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act

Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'

Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.