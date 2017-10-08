Carlos Santana Donates $100K To Earthquake Relief For Kids In Mexico

"Following three recent devastating earthquakes in Mexico, I am making a $100,000 donation through The Milagro Foundation to support Save the Children's relief and recovery efforts to help children and families in Mexico," the guitarist wrote.

"Our brothers and sisters in Mexico are in desperate need of our compassion, love and support at this time. I'm proud to make this donation through the Milagro Foundation to Save the Children which is on the ground directly responding to children's needs following the earthquakes," he continued. Read more - here.