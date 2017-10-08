Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Deep Purple Release Animated Video For 'The Surprising' (Week in Review)

.
Deep Purple

Deep Purple Release Animated Video For 'The Surprising' was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Deep Purple have issued an animated video for the song "The Surprising". The track comes from the legendary heavy rock band's latest album, "inFinite."

Directed and illustrated by Matt Rooke, alongside producers Peter Rogers, Craig Hooper and Collin Games, the clip takes the viewer on a journey through the 50-year history of the band with sometimes subtle visual references to their classic albums and tracks.

Deep Purple recorded "inFinite" last year in Nashville, TN with producer Bob Ezrin, who also worked with them on 2013's "Now What?!"

Coinciding with the video premiere for "The Surprising", Deep Purple will issue a limited gold edition of "inFinite" on November 3.

The 2CD digipack release will deliver the original album alongside a previously unreleased 80-minute live show from Hellfest 2017, the biggest metal festival in France. The concert will also be issued on the 3LP set, "The inFinite Live Recordings, Pt. 1." Watch the video and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Deep Purple News

