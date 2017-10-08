Deep Purple Release Animated Video For 'The Surprising'

Directed and illustrated by Matt Rooke, alongside producers Peter Rogers, Craig Hooper and Collin Games, the clip takes the viewer on a journey through the 50-year history of the band with sometimes subtle visual references to their classic albums and tracks.

Deep Purple recorded "inFinite" last year in Nashville, TN with producer Bob Ezrin, who also worked with them on 2013's "Now What?!"

Coinciding with the video premiere for "The Surprising", Deep Purple will issue a limited gold edition of "inFinite" on November 3.

The 2CD digipack release will deliver the original album alongside a previously unreleased 80-minute live show from Hellfest 2017, the biggest metal festival in France. The concert will also be issued on the 3LP set, "The inFinite Live Recordings, Pt. 1."