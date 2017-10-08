|
Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims (Week in Review)
.
Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) In an emotional speech at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN on Wednesday night (October 4), Eric Church opened up about the tragic shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and dedicated a new song to one of the victims, Sonny Melton. Melton saved his wife that night, shielding her from gunfire with his own body (via CNN). Church recalled how he witnessed fans having fun and displaying their patriotism with American flags during his own set at Route 91 Harvest Festival. "I shook everybody's hand and I thanked them for coming," Church said. "I came back up the left side, saw smiling faces, hands in the air and pictures being taken ' 48 hours later, those places where I stood was carnage." Church continued, saying he watched an interview on CNN with Melton's wife Heather, where she pointed out that her husband was a fan of Church. Before launching into his new song, "Why Not Me," Church pointed at two empty seats where Sonny and Heather Melton should have been seated, they had purchased tickets to the show. "The reason I'm here tonight is because of Heather Melton, and her husband Sonny who died, and every person that was there," Church said. "And I'll tell you, I saw that crowd. I saw them with their hands in the air, with boots in the air, and that moment in time was frozen and there is no amount of bullets that can take that away." Watch footage of Church's new song and emotional speech - here.
Melton saved his wife that night, shielding her from gunfire with his own body (via CNN). Church recalled how he witnessed fans having fun and displaying their patriotism with American flags during his own set at Route 91 Harvest Festival.
"I shook everybody's hand and I thanked them for coming," Church said. "I came back up the left side, saw smiling faces, hands in the air and pictures being taken ' 48 hours later, those places where I stood was carnage."
Church continued, saying he watched an interview on CNN with Melton's wife Heather, where she pointed out that her husband was a fan of Church.
Before launching into his new song, "Why Not Me," Church pointed at two empty seats where Sonny and Heather Melton should have been seated, they had purchased tickets to the show.
"The reason I'm here tonight is because of Heather Melton, and her husband Sonny who died, and every person that was there," Church said. "And I'll tell you, I saw that crowd. I saw them with their hands in the air, with boots in the air, and that moment in time was frozen and there is no amount of bullets that can take that away." Watch footage of Church's new song and emotional speech - here.
• Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington
• Black Sabbath Set Release For The End Concert Film
• Bruce Springsteen Dedicates His Broadway Debut To Tom Petty
• Incubus Postpone Residency After Route 91 Shooting Tragedy
• Singled Out: Hope Dunbar's Jeneane
• Rob Halford Reacts To Judas Priest's Rock Hall Nomination
• Deep Purple Release Animated Video For 'The Surprising'
• The Killers Singer Says Vegas' Response to Tragedy Defies Stereotypes
• Carlos Santana Donates $100K To Earthquake Relief For Kids In Mexico
• Weezer Stream New Song 'Weekend Woman'
• Fall Out Boy Release Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial
• Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album
• Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album
• Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week
• Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video
• Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video
• Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Concert Film Details
• Pink Announces North American tour and Releases New Track
• Cole Swindell Shares 'You Should Be Here' Cover By Vegas Victim
• Lady Antebellum Share Pre-Show Prayer Video
• Justin Timberlake Goes Retro In 'Wonder Wheel' Trailer
• Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims
• Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Tweet For Gwen Stefani's Birthday
• Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims
• Taylor Swift Lyrics Used To Stop Distracted Drivers
• Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show to Victims' Families
• Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas
• Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act
• Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'
• Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.