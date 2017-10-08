Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lady Antebellum Share Pre-Show Prayer Video (Week in Review)

.
Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum Share Pre-Show Prayer Video was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Lady Antebellum is currently on tour in Europe, but the heartache and pain in the wake of the concert shooting in Las Vegas is still weighing heavily on their minds.

The band has shared a video on its Facebook page of a pre-show prayer before taking the stage in Manchester, England. "We just wanted to take a second to just formally, and with unity, acknowledge what happened a couple of days ago and how I think all of us here are dealing with it," singer Hillary Scott says in the in a clip. "We know people that were there and everybody onstage, offstage in Vegas and being so far away from home, we're not going to live in fear here. This is a safe space because we're all here together and because not only have I and our family and so many people here, so many people we don't even know, have prayed for us before we got here."

She then asks husband Chris Tyrrell to lead the prayer, because she says that she's too emotional to get through it. The video ends with a simple message written across the screen: "Pray for Vegas." Watch the affecting moment - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

