Pink Announces North American tour and Releases New Track

The 40-date tour kicks off on March 1 in Phoenix, Arizona and criss-crosses across North America through June 2 where it is scheduled to conclude in Los Angeles.

American Express members can buy tickets starting October 10 and general sales begin October 13. Ticket holders can use their credentials to redeem a copy of Pink's new album Beautiful Trauma, which arrives on October 13. Fans will also be able to pre-register via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program.

Check out the singer's full tour itinerary and her new track, which contains explicit language, - here.