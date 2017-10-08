Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

2018 marks the first year of eligibility for Radiohead and Rage Against The Machine, and first nominations for Kate Bush, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Bon Jovi, Depeche Mode, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and Link Wray received their second ballot entry; The Cars, MC5 and The Zombies are making their third appearance; LL Cool J and The Meters snagged their fourth listing; and, it's the fifth ballot for The J. Geils Band. Read more - here.