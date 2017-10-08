|
Taylor Swift Lyrics Used To Stop Distracted Drivers (Week in Review)
.
Taylor Swift Lyrics Used To Stop Distracted Drivers was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" became an instant camp classic with lyrics like "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. (Why?) Because she's dead." That cultural capital wasn't lost on decision-makers at the Iowa Department of Transportation, who have co-opted Taylor's lyrics to stop distracted drivers. On state highways, Iowa motorists may see signs reading: "Old Taylor can't come to the phone right now… she's driving." The message comes as part of the state's Zero Fatalities initiative, which aims to keep drivers off their phones to prevent accidents. Each Monday the department unveils a new slogan to keep motorists on their toes and catch their attention with witty, entertaining slogans. They've leaned into phenomena like Star Wars and Pokemon Go in the past, inspiring passersby to share the campaign on social media. See Iowa's new Taylor-themed road signs - here.
• Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington
• Black Sabbath Set Release For The End Concert Film
• Bruce Springsteen Dedicates His Broadway Debut To Tom Petty
• Incubus Postpone Residency After Route 91 Shooting Tragedy
• Singled Out: Hope Dunbar's Jeneane
• Rob Halford Reacts To Judas Priest's Rock Hall Nomination
• Deep Purple Release Animated Video For 'The Surprising'
• The Killers Singer Says Vegas' Response to Tragedy Defies Stereotypes
• Carlos Santana Donates $100K To Earthquake Relief For Kids In Mexico
• Weezer Stream New Song 'Weekend Woman'
• Fall Out Boy Release Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial
• Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album
• Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album
• Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week
• Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video
• Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video
• Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Concert Film Details
• Pink Announces North American tour and Releases New Track
• Cole Swindell Shares 'You Should Be Here' Cover By Vegas Victim
• Lady Antebellum Share Pre-Show Prayer Video
• Justin Timberlake Goes Retro In 'Wonder Wheel' Trailer
• Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims
• Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Tweet For Gwen Stefani's Birthday
• Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims
• Taylor Swift Lyrics Used To Stop Distracted Drivers
• Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show to Victims' Families
• Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas
• Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act
• Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'
• Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
