Bradley Walker Recruits Big Names For Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith

Produced by Ben Isaacs (The Oak Ridge Boys, The Isaacs) Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith (Gaither Music Group) captures many of the songs that inspired Bradley to become a singer.

The LIVE concert DVD recording, filmed in Alexandria, Indiana, features an all-star cast of musicians including The Isaacs and soloist Charlotte Ritchie. Hosted by Gaither Music Group's founder Bill Gaither, the DVD spotlights Bradley's heart for this style of music and his dream to record this collection of songs.

The Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith CD and DVD recordings will be airing this fall as part of a TV special on networks including TBN, RFD-TV, PBS, The Heartland Network, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT, TLN and Gaither TV (available on Roku, Google and the Internet). It will be airing in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV. See listings - here.

Webster submitted this story.

