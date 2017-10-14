Conway Twitty Delivers Collection Never-Before Released Songs

The songs on TIMELESS haven't been heard since their recording in 1972, included in a series of musical tracks from top artists at the time as part of a United States recruitment program. Performers such as Dolly Parton, George Jones, and Waylon Jennings would record fifteen-minute performances that would be distributed to over 2,000 radio stations throughout the world intended for commercial release. Tom Gramuglia of Country Rewind Records, says that he can't wait for fans to hear these recordings - which put the recorded genius of Conway Twitty on full display for all to hear.

"These recordings were long forgotten and few people who knew of their existence. They've never before been made commercially available to the public and I truly felt like this music needed to be shared with long-time traditional fans, and heard by our younger generation of Millennials who have a flavor and inkling for country music recording artists that made American country music great."

