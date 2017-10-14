Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dolly Parton Launches PledgeMusic Campaign For Children's Album (Week in Review)

.
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Launches PledgeMusic Campaign For Children's Album was a Top 10 story on Monday: Dolly Parton has launched a pre-order campaign via PledgeMusic for the CD release of her forthcoming debut children's album, I Believe In You, which will be available next Friday.

The album, features original songs penned by Dolly, including a reading of her famed "Coat Of Many Colors", and has already been made available digitally. We were sent the following details about the preorder (which is available here)

Fans who pre-order the album via PledgeMusic will get the AccessPass, which will give them special access to exclusive items straight from Dolly. These include: an early digital download of the album; a custom outgoing voicemail recorded by Dolly herself, plus a CD and digital download; a Recording King RD-T16 guitar autographed by Dolly, and specially crafted to produce a vintage tone, deluxe hard case included; a signed tour laminate; and much more. See the tracklisting - here.

