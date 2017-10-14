Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour (Week in Review)

.
Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Rock legend Alice Cooper has announced that he will be returning to the road for a spring 2018 tour of North America in support of his latest album, "Paranormal."

Billed as "A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper", the month-long headline run will begin in Windsor, ON on March 1 and wrap up in Indianapolis, IN on March 29.

Cooper's 27th album, "Paranormal" reunites the rocker with producer Bob Ezrin and includes guest appearances by U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover.

The package also includes a bonus disc consisting of six live tracks recorded last year in Columbus, OH with Cooper's current touring lineup and two brand new songs written and recorded together with original Alice Cooper Band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce. See the dates and some ticket details - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Alice Cooper Music, DVDs, Books and more

Alice Cooper T-shirts and Posters

More Alice Cooper News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour

Alice Cooper Streams Title Song From New Album 'Paranormal'

Alice Cooper Announces Welcome To My Nightmare Special Edition DVD

Alice Cooper Reveals Members Of His Ultimate Dream Band

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour

Alice Cooper Streaming New Song 'Paranoiac Personality'

Video From Original Alice Cooper Band Reunion Goes Online

Alice Cooper Confirms Release Of New Album 'Paranormal'

Boston, Deep Purple and Alice Cooper Lead $20 Concert Offer

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Special Show


More Stories for Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Have Found A Singer 'That Fits The Bill'- Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness- Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success- more

Guns N' Roses Joined By Surprise Guest At Madison Square Garden- Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington- John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor- more

The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues- Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online- Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie- more

Page Too:
Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation- Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'- Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance- more

Louis Tomlinson Streams New Song 'Just Like You'- Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit- AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'- more

Louis Tomlinson Teases His New Song 'Just Like You'- Taylor Swift Previews Her Forthcoming 'The Swift Life' App- Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Joined By Surprise Guest At Madison Square Garden

Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor

The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry

Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin

Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls

Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show

Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video

The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit

Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour

Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album

New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month

The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues

Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online

Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters

• more

Page Too News Stories
Louis Tomlinson Streams New Song 'Just Like You'

Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit

AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'

Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'

Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo

Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations

John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video

JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts

JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts

Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return

Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School

Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video

Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert

Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.