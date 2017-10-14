Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour

Billed as "A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper", the month-long headline run will begin in Windsor, ON on March 1 and wrap up in Indianapolis, IN on March 29.

Cooper's 27th album, "Paranormal" reunites the rocker with producer Bob Ezrin and includes guest appearances by U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover.

The package also includes a bonus disc consisting of six live tracks recorded last year in Columbus, OH with Cooper's current touring lineup and two brand new songs written and recorded together with original Alice Cooper Band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce. See the dates and some ticket details - here.