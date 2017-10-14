|
Avenged Sevenfold Release Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic (Week in Review)
.
Avenged Sevenfold Release Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Avenged Sevenfold have covered a Pink Floyd classic, "Wish You Were Here." It's the latest in a line of classic rock covers that the band has revealed will be included in a deluxe edition of its most recent studio album, The Stage. It's set for release on Dec. 15 and is available for pre-order now. "This is the song that started us down the rabbit hole with our recent cover recordings," said frontman M. Shadows in a press release. "I've always loved this song and though I felt it would be impossible to capture the somberness of the original, we approached it with another purpose. There's a poignancy to the song that seems appropriate with everything going on in the world today. We put a bit of a modern twist on it to reintroduce it at a time when it might help capture what some of us are feeling." In addition to the album's original 11 tracks, the deluxe version features A7X's version of Mr. Bungle's "Retrovertigo," the original track "Dose," a cover of Del Shannon's 1961 No. 1 hit, "Runaway" (featuring a guest appearance by Vandals' guitarist Warren Fitzgerald and lead vocals by Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Zacky Vengeance), the band's take on The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" and their rendition of the Rolling Stones' "As Tears Go By." Check out the band's take on "Wish You Were Here" - here.
