|
Brett Eldredge Goes Emotional Cover Of Coldplay's 'Fix You' (Week in Review)
.
Brett Eldredge Goes Emotional Cover Of Coldplay's 'Fix You' was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Country star Brett Eldredge has shared a touching acoustic cover of Coldplay's 2005 hit, "Fix You." "Music medicine for tough times," the singer captioned the video. While he never explicitly mentions it, it's easy to read the affecting cover as a heartfelt response to the tragedy at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas. "Love yall, hang in there," Eldredge says as the short clip ends. Eldredge's famous dog, Edgar, is seen resting his head on the singer's leg while he plays. See the tweet and watch the video of the cover performance - here.
While he never explicitly mentions it, it's easy to read the affecting cover as a heartfelt response to the tragedy at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas. "Love yall, hang in there," Eldredge says as the short clip ends.
Eldredge's famous dog, Edgar, is seen resting his head on the singer's leg while he plays. See the tweet and watch the video of the cover performance - here.
• Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington
• Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor
• The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry
• Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin
• Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls
• Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show
• Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit
• Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour
• Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour
• Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album
• New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month
• The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit
• AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'
• Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'
• Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo
• Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations
• John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return
• Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School
• Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video
• Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert
• Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.