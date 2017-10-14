Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Charley Pride Appearing On The View This Week (Week in Review)

.
Charley Pride

Charley Pride Appearing On The View This Week was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Country music legend Charley Pride has announced that he will be making a special appearance on ABC's The View this Thursday, October 12th to promote the release of his first album in six years "Music In My Heart". We were sent the following details.

Pride and Whoopi Goldberg ran into each other at the Recording Academy® Special Merit Awards when Pride received the Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year. The honor comes after Pride's recent celebration of his 50th year in country music.

"Whoopi and I spent some time together in New York at the Special Merit Awards where she was also accepting an award. We had a nice conversation and I'm looking forward to seeing her again and performing on 'The View' October 12," Pride said. See his upcoming tour dates - here.

