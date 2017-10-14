Charley Pride Appearing On The View This Week

Pride and Whoopi Goldberg ran into each other at the Recording Academy® Special Merit Awards when Pride received the Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year. The honor comes after Pride's recent celebration of his 50th year in country music.

"Whoopi and I spent some time together in New York at the Special Merit Awards where she was also accepting an award. We had a nice conversation and I'm looking forward to seeing her again and performing on 'The View' October 12," Pride said. See his upcoming tour dates - here.