Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers In His Death (Week in Review)

.
Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers In His Death was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) The wife of late rocker Chris Cornell has traveled to Detroit to ask more questions about the Soundgarden frontman's suicide in the city which took place last May.

Sources at the Wayne County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to WWJ Newsradio 950 that Vicky Cornell arrived in Detroit last Friday with an entertainment attorney. They had a meeting scheduled with the Medical Examiner, but were so late that the Examiner wasn't able to keep the appointment. The widow was able to pick up slides that were taken as evidence in the case.

It's unclear at this time if the meeting will be rescheduled. An autopsy conducted by the ME's office concluded the 52-year-old Soundgarden frontman hanged himself in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel, a short time after a sold out concert at the Fox Theatre -- but Vicky Cornell has said she has had a hard time believing he would take his own life. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Chris Cornell Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chris Cornell T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers In His Death

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Puts Chris Cornell Memorial on Drum Kit

Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans

Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website

Chris Cornell Tribute Released By The Voice's Ryan Quinn

Chris Cornell's Family Plan Hometown Statue In Seattle

Chris Cornell's Daughter Tributes Father And Chester Bennington

Chris Cornell Children's Music Therapy Program Established

Chris Cornell Get Moving Birthday Tribute From Pearl Jam Star


More Stories for Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Have Found A Singer 'That Fits The Bill'- Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness- Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success- more

Guns N' Roses Joined By Surprise Guest At Madison Square Garden- Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington- John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor- more

The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues- Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online- Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie- more

Page Too:
Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation- Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'- Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance- more

Louis Tomlinson Streams New Song 'Just Like You'- Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit- AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'- more

Louis Tomlinson Teases His New Song 'Just Like You'- Taylor Swift Previews Her Forthcoming 'The Swift Life' App- Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Joined By Surprise Guest At Madison Square Garden

Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor

The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry

Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin

Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls

Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show

Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video

The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit

Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour

Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album

New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month

The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues

Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online

Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters

• more

Page Too News Stories
Louis Tomlinson Streams New Song 'Just Like You'

Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit

AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'

Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'

Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo

Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations

John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video

JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts

JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts

Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return

Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School

Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video

Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert

Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.