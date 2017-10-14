|
Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher (Week in Review)
.
Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) A Foo Fighters concert is almost always an event, even if the band doesn't invite any other artists to perform with them. But when frontman Dave Grohl brings up one or more of his buddies, the group enters a whole new level of rock and celebration. Fans attending the Grohl-curated Cal Jam on Saturday in San Bernardino, California were treated to just such a memorable event. During their set, the Foos brought three special guests up for as many covers (via Billboard). First, Rick Asley took the stage and sang a rocking version of his 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up," embellished with aggressive guitar parts similar to passages of Nirvana's legendary "Smells Like Teen Spirit"; The Foos and Astley played the same version during their episode of Carpool Karaoke and earlier at the O2 Arena in London. A bigger surprise came as Aerosmith's Joe Perry — whose band recently canceled four shows in South America when frontman Steven Tyler fell ill — came up for a cover of Aerosmith's 1973 track "Draw the Line." Perry remained onstage and was joined by ex-Oasis vocalist Liam Gallagher for a cover of The Beatles' "Come Together." The normally immobile Gallagher even left the mic to surf the crowd. Of course, Aerosmith tracked "Come Together" in 1978 for the movie Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. They recorded it again for the album Live! Bootleg, which was also released that year. And, it appeared in 1980 on Aerosmith's Greatest Hits. Check out come together - here.
During their set, the Foos brought three special guests up for as many covers (via Billboard). First, Rick Asley took the stage and sang a rocking version of his 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up," embellished with aggressive guitar parts similar to passages of Nirvana's legendary "Smells Like Teen Spirit"; The Foos and Astley played the same version during their episode of Carpool Karaoke and earlier at the O2 Arena in London.
A bigger surprise came as Aerosmith's Joe Perry — whose band recently canceled four shows in South America when frontman Steven Tyler fell ill — came up for a cover of Aerosmith's 1973 track "Draw the Line." Perry remained onstage and was joined by ex-Oasis vocalist Liam Gallagher for a cover of The Beatles' "Come Together." The normally immobile Gallagher even left the mic to surf the crowd. Of course, Aerosmith tracked "Come Together" in 1978 for the movie Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. They recorded it again for the album Live! Bootleg, which was also released that year. And, it appeared in 1980 on Aerosmith's Greatest Hits. Check out come together - here.
• Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington
• Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor
• The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry
• Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin
• Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls
• Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show
• Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit
• Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour
• Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour
• Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album
• New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month
• The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit
• AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'
• Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'
• Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo
• Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations
• John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return
• Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School
• Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video
• Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert
• Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.