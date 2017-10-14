Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher (Week in Review)

.
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) A Foo Fighters concert is almost always an event, even if the band doesn't invite any other artists to perform with them. But when frontman Dave Grohl brings up one or more of his buddies, the group enters a whole new level of rock and celebration. Fans attending the Grohl-curated Cal Jam on Saturday in San Bernardino, California were treated to just such a memorable event.

During their set, the Foos brought three special guests up for as many covers (via Billboard). First, Rick Asley took the stage and sang a rocking version of his 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up," embellished with aggressive guitar parts similar to passages of Nirvana's legendary "Smells Like Teen Spirit"; The Foos and Astley played the same version during their episode of Carpool Karaoke and earlier at the O2 Arena in London.

A bigger surprise came as Aerosmith's Joe Perry — whose band recently canceled four shows in South America when frontman Steven Tyler fell ill — came up for a cover of Aerosmith's 1973 track "Draw the Line." Perry remained onstage and was joined by ex-Oasis vocalist Liam Gallagher for a cover of The Beatles' "Come Together." The normally immobile Gallagher even left the mic to surf the crowd. Of course, Aerosmith tracked "Come Together" in 1978 for the movie Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. They recorded it again for the album Live! Bootleg, which was also released that year. And, it appeared in 1980 on Aerosmith's Greatest Hits. Check out come together - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

