Brooks and his team were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Backyard, the name of the new play area. "It's how thankful you are that your children are healthy, but if your children face that challenge, how thankful we are to have someone like Riley here for your children. We're all very lucky," Brooks said at the ceremony.

"My promise to you, if they wear it out, we'll get you another one," he added about the new outdoor play area. "It's this community," said Brooks' wife, fellow country music star Trisha Yearwood. "This is a community that loves and wants this program." Read more - here.