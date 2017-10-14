|
Jared Leto Speaks on Vegas Tragedy 'Nothing Can Defeat the Human Spirit' (Week in Review)
.
Jared Leto Speaks on Vegas Tragedy 'Nothing Can Defeat the Human Spirit' was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman Jared Leto appeared on the Thursday, Oct. 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared his thoughts on Sunday night's mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. Ellen asked him how the tragedy had informed his feelings about performing. "When something like this happens, does this put fear into you? 'Cause no one would imagine anything like this could happen, and then it does, and now you're touring — how do you feel?" The artist considered the question and responded, "You know, it's horrific. It's heartbreaking, but I do think that no matter how much evil there is in the world nothing can defeat the human spirit. We need to continue to live our lives, to follow our dreams and to keep moving forward." Read more - here.
