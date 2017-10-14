Timberlake posted, 'For the 50th bday of the trucker jacket, @Levis asked me to redesign one. I did and ever since, it's been my favorite drinking buddy. #Denim #Flannel #LiveInLevis."

The jacket features a Hank Williams patch that says, "Why don't you mind your own business." Timberlake has some experience as a clothing designer, having launched the William Rast brand with Trace Ayala in 2005. Check out the Timberlake-redesigned Levis trucker jacket - here.