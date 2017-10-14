Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Timberlake Designs New Trucker Jacket (Week in Review)

.
Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Designs New Trucker Jacket was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Levi's trucker jacket, the brand asked pop superstar Justin Timberlake to help give the staple a redesign. He shared a couple of photos of the new piece via Instagram.

Timberlake posted, 'For the 50th bday of the trucker jacket, @Levis asked me to redesign one. I did and ever since, it's been my favorite drinking buddy. #Denim #Flannel #LiveInLevis."

The jacket features a Hank Williams patch that says, "Why don't you mind your own business." Timberlake has some experience as a clothing designer, having launched the William Rast brand with Trace Ayala in 2005. Check out the Timberlake-redesigned Levis trucker jacket - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

