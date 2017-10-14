King Crimson Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set

With much of the material from "In The Wake Of Poseidon," "Lizard" and "Islands" now being performed by the current King Crimson line-up (2014 - to present), it is only in recent years that the wider world has begun to realise what fans have always known: this era's recordings are as vital as any other segment of the King Crimson catalogue.

Recorded between the dazzling impact of "In The Court Of The Crimson" in 1969 and the startling reinvention of the band in 1973's "Larks' Tongues In Aspic," this boxed set documents a crucial period in King Crimson's history and shows it to be brimming with innovation, experimentation, and boundary-pushing energy. Read more - here.

