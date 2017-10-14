Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

The daughter-dad pair teamed up to perform a cover of Tom Petty's "Wildflowers." The fiddle and family harmonies gave the folk-rock tune more of a country feel.

Dressed in a light pink feminine strapless dress, Miley sang with passion and sensitivity, leaving a lump in the throats of Petty's fans, who lost the legendary rocker October 2 after he suffered a heart attack. Watch the performance - here.